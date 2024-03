An explosion was reported at the famous Rameshwaram cafe in Bengaluru on Friday, March 1. At least 4-5 people have reportedly been injured in the explosion.

The cause is yet to be known. The Bengaluru police have reached the Rameshwaram Cafe and are investigating the cause of the explosion.

Fire tenders have also reached the spot.

VIDEO | Explosion reported at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, several feared injured. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/0GlTmNjSUD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 1, 2024

#WATCH | An explosion occurred at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield, Bengaluru. Injuries reported. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/9Ay3zBq3vr — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added as they emerge.)