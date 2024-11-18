explosion near parja pathi temple in mailardevpally causes panic

Hyderabad: Panic gripped Laxmiguda in Mailardevpally after an explosion occurred near the Parja Pathi temple on Monday morning.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. when a man was clearing wild vegetation on the pavement outside the temple. He sustained injuries due to the explosion and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Following the explosion, Mailardevpally police arrived at the scene and called in the forensic team and bomb detection squad. Both teams are currently examining the site to determine the cause of the blast.

Authorities are yet to provide further updates on this.