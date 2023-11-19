Explosions rock US bases in Syria: Reports

Damascus: Explosions rocked the Koniko gas plant, which is used by US forces as a base, in Syria’s eastern province of Deir al-Zour following a missile attack, a war monitor reported.

There were no reported human casualties or damages despite the blasts, marking the second such incident of the day, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Saturday.

Earlier, an explosion resonated in the vicinity of the US base in the al-Tanf area in southeastern Syria, said the Britain-based watchdog group.

It added that the US forces intercepted drones, launched by a militant group named the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq,” heading toward the al-Tanf base located near the Syrian-Iraqi-Jordanian border triangle. At least one drone was brought down nearly three km from the base.

Meanwhile, the pro-government Sham FM radio reported intense sounds of explosions coming from the Koniko gas field northeast of Deir al-Zour, Xinhua news agency reported.

Iraqi Shia militia claims drone attack on US base in Syria

An Iraqi Shia militia has claimed responsibility for a drone attack on a US military base in eastern Syria.

An armed group named “Islamic Resistance in Iraq” claimed in an online statement on Saturday that its fighters launched a booby-trapped drone on the al-Tanf military base near Syria’s borders with Iraq and Jordan.

It said that the drone hit its target in the US military base, without providing further details, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, confirmed that the al-Tanf base was attacked and that the US air defence weapons shot down the drone in the vicinity of the base.

It obtained pictures of the drone that was shot down by the anti-aircraft at the al-Tanf base area, according to the statement.

The attack by the armed group is believed to be part of a series of retaliatory measures against the US forces amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, said the observatory.

The incident marked the 39th recorded attack on the US bases in Syria since October 19, it added.