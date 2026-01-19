Mumbai: Indian actress and model Shefali Jariwala’s sudden demise last year left the entire nation in shock. The actress passed away on June 27, 2025, at the age of 42 in Mumbai, reportedly due to a cardiac arrest. Shefali rose to fame with the iconic music video “Kaanta Laga” and later became a familiar face on reality shows such as Bigg Boss.

Now, 6 months after her death, her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, has made a startling revelation. During his appearance on the latest episode of “Abraa Kaa Dabra” podcast, hosted by Paras Chhabra, Parag claimed that black magic was performed on Shefali twice before her demise.

He said he sensed something unnatural during prayers and even through physical touch, which reflected in her health as insomnia, anxiety, depression, and dark circles. While expressing strong conviction, Parag chose not to name anyone or go into specific details.

According to Parag, where there is faith and God, there is also the presence of evil. He recalled that the first time he felt something was wrong, the feeling passed, but the second time it was much stronger and heavier. “Just by touching her, I could understand something was not right,” he said, adding that this prompted him to increase his prayers and religious rituals. “I know for 100 per cent that someone has done something,” Parag stated, while maintaining he cannot accuse anyone directly.

Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi’s love story began quietly in 2010, away from the spotlight. After dating for four years, the couple tied the knot in 2014 in an intimate wedding ceremony.