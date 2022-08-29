Expo City Dubai opening date announced; ticket costs, timings & more

Abu Dhabi: Ahead of the official opening of the Expo City Dubai on Saturday, October 1, visitors are invited to experience two of its most popular pavilions from Thuraday, September 1, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

Expo City Dubai building on Expo 2020 Dubai’s pledge to inspire generations of the future.

Expo City Dubai comes after the success of the mega event-Expo 2020 Dubai. The Expo City Dubai would retain 80 percent of the Expo’s infrastructure.

The re-opening of the mobility pavilion – Alif and the sustainability pavilion – Terra – will mark the “first chapter of Expo City Dubai’s journey” on September 1. Garden in the Sky, with its 360-degree views, will also open on Thursday,

Alif and Terra will be open daily from 10 am to 6 pm, while Garden in the Sky can be experienced from 3 pm to 6 pm. It will remain open from 10 am starting September 16.

Tickets for the two pavilions will cost Dirham 50 per person. Garden in the Sky tickets priced at Dirham 30 each is available on the Expo City Dubai website. They can also be purchased at four box offices at Expo City Dubai from Thursday.

The attractions are free for children aged 12 and under and people of determination.

The city is accessible by the Dubai Metro and will also be home to the Dubai Exhibition Centre, which has hosted a series of world summits, conferences and concerts during the fair.

Other attractions— such as the Al Wasl Plaza, the Surreal water feature, the Women’s pavilion and the Vision pavilion, as well as children’s playgrounds and the carousel – will open from Saturday, October 1.

Later this year, the Opportunity Pavilion will become the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum – a new addition highlighting the history and impact of World Expos and celebrating the success of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Expo City Dubai is also looking forward to the return of UAE students, with the Expo School Programme preparing an awe-inspiring and evolving array of immersive educational experiences, exhibits and interactive workshops, reflecting the themes of the pavilions.

Much of Expo City Dubai’s public realm will be open and free to visit. Visitors can choose to walk, while buggies, the Expo Explorer, eScooters and eBikes (which are paid services) are also available.