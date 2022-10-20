Expo City Dubai to host Diwali at Al Wasl’s 360 degree dome

Special Diwali displays will also be illuminating the beating heart of the legacy site from October 22 to 23.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 20th October 2022 10:12 pm IST
Expo City Dubai to host Diwali celebrations
Photo: Expo City Dubai/Twitter

Abu Dhabi: One of Dubai’s newest attractions, Expo City Dubai is set to host a Diwali – the Indian ‘Festival of Lights’ celebrations for its guests in a splendid way.

Expo City Dubai’s Diwali shows will take place at Al Wasl’s 360-degree dome, which will be transformed by projections designed to immerse spectators and pretty much guaranteed to elicit a few ‘ooohs’ and ‘ahhhs’.

Also Read
Diwali in Dubai: Indian schools announce four-day weekend

Expo City Dubai on Wednesday took to Twitter and wrote, “Hamare, tumhare, sabke liye … Shubh Deepawali! Happy Diwali. Join us to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, with mesmerizing projection shows at Al Wasl. A Diwali full of lights and magic at Expo City Dubai.”

MS Education Academy

Al Wasl Dome will light up in special colours on Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23.

The shows are completely free for guests to enjoy.

Also Read
Diwali celebrations in Dubai: Fireworks, gold bars and apartment

Guests of Expo City Dubai can also visit the iconic gravity-defying waterfall and other paid attractions such as the pavilions and the sky garden.

Celebrations have already begun across UAE. Festivities began on Friday, October 14 and will continue throughout the week, with plans to attract millions of Indians living and working in the UAE to participate in the outdoor entertainment on offer.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button