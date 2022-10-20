Expo City Dubai to host Diwali at Al Wasl’s 360 degree dome

Abu Dhabi: One of Dubai’s newest attractions, Expo City Dubai is set to host a Diwali – the Indian ‘Festival of Lights’ celebrations for its guests in a splendid way.

Expo City Dubai’s Diwali shows will take place at Al Wasl’s 360-degree dome, which will be transformed by projections designed to immerse spectators and pretty much guaranteed to elicit a few ‘ooohs’ and ‘ahhhs’.

Expo City Dubai on Wednesday took to Twitter and wrote, "Hamare, tumhare, sabke liye … Shubh Deepawali! Happy Diwali. Join us to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, with mesmerizing projection shows at Al Wasl. A Diwali full of lights and magic at Expo City Dubai."

Al Wasl Dome will light up in special colours on Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23.

The shows are completely free for guests to enjoy.

Guests of Expo City Dubai can also visit the iconic gravity-defying waterfall and other paid attractions such as the pavilions and the sky garden.

Guests can also enjoy special Diwali-inspired activities. All workshops are available for free for kids 12 years old and below.

Celebrations have already begun across UAE. Festivities began on Friday, October 14 and will continue throughout the week, with plans to attract millions of Indians living and working in the UAE to participate in the outdoor entertainment on offer.