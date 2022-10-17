Diwali celebrations in Dubai: Fireworks, gold bars and apartment

Abu Dhabi: Dubai is celebrating Diwali – the Indian ‘Festival of Lights’ – with a series of entertainment, dazzling fireworks display, raffles giving out a 1-year-rent-free apartment, gold prizes and several other promotions and festivities across the emirate.

This year, Diwali falls on Monday, October 24. The celebrations are organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and the festival is one of the key events in the annual retail calendar.

The two-week-long celebrations running from October 14 to 28.

This is the first time after COVID-19 that Dubai residents celebrate Diwali on a large scale, with the participation of various government bodies and businesses.

Announcing the events, Mohammed Feras, director, Retail Registration, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said in a statement, “Diwali is a very important celebration of our city’s diversity and our strong and historic links with India and its people that go back for generations.”

Here are some ways to embrace Diwali celebrations in Dubai this season.

A variety of events taking place at different shopping malls and locations, including the Festival Plaza, City Centre Deira, Bur Juman Mall, Oasis Mall and Dubai Festival City to name a few.

Customers spending 300 Dirham and above will have a chance to win gold coins.

By spending over 250 Dirham at Burjuman Mall, shoppers have the chance to enter a raffle to win one year of rent-free living in a one-bedroom apartment located in the heart of Dubai Creek.

In Burjuman, there will be live entertainment, a bazaar, fashion shows and more.

Global Village will also be opening its gates to celebrate the Diwali spirit with a variety of Bollywood shows, crafts and performances.

The full range of events and promotions can be viewed on Diwali Dubai website and social media channels at StyledByDubai and CelebrateDubai.

There are also many live shows and concerts taking place, including The Coke studio by Javed Ali.

Moreover, there will be Diwali markets where visitors can shop for unique handicrafts, silverware, Diwali decorative items, colorful Indian costumes along with various Indian snacks and drinks.

Where to watch fireworks in Dubai?

The highlight of the festivities is the Imagine Water and Light Show at Dubai Festival City Mall, which will be specially designed for Diwali and coincide with the fireworks display on October 23.

