Diwali in Dubai: Indian schools announce four-day weekend

Abu Dhabi: Many Indian schools in Dubai have announced a four-day long weekend to celebrate Diwali – the Indian ‘Festival of Lights’, local media reported.

Several schools including Delhi Private School Dubai, Springdales School Dubai, Amity High School, and some other Indian curriculum schools in the GEMS Education stable will avail Monday, October 24 and Tuesday, October 25 as holidays. It is combined with the Saturday-Sunday off, which means a four-day weekend for students of these schools.

For some schools, this comes as an extension of the mid-term break that has already started in schools.

Schools will resume classes on Wednesday, October 26.

Many educational institutions announce a holiday every year to give families time to celebrate the occasion in their homes.

Delhi Private School Dubai, Amity School Dubai has declared a two-day holiday and pupils will return to classrooms on Wednesday, October 26.

Gems Our Own Indian School, Gems Our Own High School – Al Warq’a, Gems Modern Academy and The Millennium School in Dubai will also be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

“We had decided a long time ago that we will give a few days off (on Monday and Tuesday) to our students and staff for Diwali, as we are an Indian curriculum school. So, we had mentioned this to Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in the yearly planner that is submitted to the emirate’s education regulator. We take culture very seriously in our institution. It is an integral part of our moral education lessons in school and is not limited to textbook learning alone.” Zubair Ahmad, COO, Springdales School Dubai, was quoted by Khaleej Times.

Springdales School is also organizing a ‘Grand Diwali Mela’ on October 21 where parents are also invited to come and celebrate with the school and its students.

Some schools in Sharjah also said they will be closed on Monday for the holiday.

Celebrations have already begun across UAE. Festivities began on Friday, October 14 and will continue throughout the week, with plans to attract millions of Indians living and working in the UAE to participate in the outdoor entertainment on offer.