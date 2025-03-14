Extend Telangana Assembly budget session: Akbaruddin Owaisi to govt

Hyderabad: AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has urged the Telangana government and the assembly speaker to extend the ongoing budget session.

He expressed concerns over the limited time allocated for discussions and said that there is a need for more debate on the state’s financial matters.

Akbaruddin Owaisi expressed disappointment

The MLA expressed his disappointment regarding the state government’s decision to limit budget discussions to only four to five days.

Addressing the assembly on Thursday, he said that in states like Uttar Pradesh, legislative sessions span nearly 100 days, covering monsoon, winter, and budget sessions.

He also pointed out that during the united Andhra Pradesh administration, budget discussions lasted up to 45 days.

However, in the current scenario, Telangana’s assembly is allocating only a few days to deliberate on a state budget of Rs 3 lakh crore.

Concerns over Telangana Assembly budget session proceedings

Apart from urging an extension of the budget session, Owaisi criticized the handling of assembly proceedings.

He noted an instance where the session was initially adjourned for 15 minutes but resumed only after a four-hour delay.

He argued that it disrupts the efficiency of legislative discussions and impacts the quality of governance.

Suspension of BRS MLA Jagadish Reddy

Owaisi also addressed the recent suspension of BRS MLA G Jagadish Reddy, who was penalized for his alleged remarks against the speaker.

According to Owaisi, such a decision should have involved consultations with all floor leaders before being executed.