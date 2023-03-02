‘Extremely Compromised EC’ can now become ‘Extremely Competent EC’: TMC MP

SC ruled that appointments of CEC and ECs will be done by President on advise of committee comprising PM, Leader of Opposition and CJI

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 2nd March 2023 1:54 pm IST
TMC MP Derek O'Brien (ANI Photo/Sansad TV)

New Delhi: The “Extremely Compromised EC” can now become “Extremely Competent EC”, TMC MP Derek O’Brien said on Thursday, reacting to a Supreme Court ruling on the appointments of the Chief Election Commissioner and election commissioners.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the appointments of the Chief Election Commissioner and election commissioners will be done by the President on the advise of a committee comprising the Prime Minister, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

“HUGE. So Extremely Comprised (EC) can again strive to become Extremely Competent (EC),” O’Brien said in a tweet.

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice KM Joseph, also made an appeal to the Parliament and the Union of India to constitute a separate and independent secretariat for dealing with the expenditure of the Election Commission of India to cut it from any financial obligation to the government.

