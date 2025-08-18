‘Extremely heavy’ rains likely on Monday as IMD Hyderabad sounds red alert

Hyderabad: Telangana is likely to witness extremely heavy rains on Monday, August 18, as forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad.

As per the weather department, Hyderabad is also likely to receive rains or thundershowers.

Red alert issued

In view of the expected weather conditions including extremely heavy rains, IMD Hyderabad has issued a red alert for various districts of the state.

For August 19 and 20, the weather department has issued an orange and yellow alert respectively due to very heavy rains, thunderstorms, lightning, squalls etc.

For this evening, weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, predicted very heavy rains in Sircilla, Kamareddy, Siddipet, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Jagitial, Adilabad, and Asifabad.

“Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Mancherial, Peddapalli, Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Warangal, Hanmakonda, and Sangareddy,” he added.

For Hyderabad, he forecast light to moderate rainfall. Similar weather is expected in Medchal-Malkajgiri, Yadadri-Bhongir, Vikarabad, and Rangareddy.

Today's FORECAST – August 18 2025⚠️🌧️



ముసురు type rains expected in entire Telangana today due to DEPRESSION 🌧️



VERY HEAVY RAINFALL expected across North, Central TG districts like Sircilla, Kamareddy, Siddipet, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Jagitial, Adilabad, Asifabad next… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) August 18, 2025

IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad

The weather department has forecast rains or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds till August 22.

The department has also issued a yellow alert for the city valid till Tuesday.

In view of the expected rains in the next few hours, residents need to plan their travel accordingly.