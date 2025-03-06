‘Extremely sorry’: Arijit Singh’s apology to Salman Khan trends again

Mumbai: Bollywood and controversies go hand in hand, and one of the most talked-about feuds in the industry has been between singer Arijit Singh and superstar Salman Khan. Now, Arijit’s 2016 apology post for Salman Khan has resurfaced online, sparking fresh discussions.

Why is Arijit’s apology trending again?

The sudden buzz comes amid reports that Salman Khan’s much-anticipated film with Atlee has been put on hold, with the director reportedly moving on to work with Allu Arjun instead. Fans have once again revisited the infamous feud between Salman and Arijit, which started at the STAR Guild Awards in 2014.

Fans react.

Salman Khan, Arijit Singh’s controversy

During the event, Arijit, dressed casually in a shirt and flip-flops, went on stage to receive an award for Tum Hi Ho. Salman jokingly asked him, “So gaye the?” (Did you fall asleep?), to which Arijit replied, “Aap logon ne sula diya” (You people bored me to sleep).

The exchange did not sit well with Salman, and what followed was years of reported coldness from the superstar. Arijit’s songs were allegedly removed from Kick (2014), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), and Sultan (2016), where his track Jag Ghoomeya was replaced by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

Arijit’s public apology in 2016

After two years of trying to make amends, Arijit publicly apologized to Salman in a heartfelt Facebook post in 2016. However, the post was later deleted, and Salman never responded or addressed the issue publicly.

Years later, Arijit finally sang for Salman

Despite the long-standing tension, Arijit finally lent his voice to a Salman Khan movie last year with Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from Tiger 3. Now, with his old apology trending again, fans are speculating whether this chapter between the two stars is truly closed or if it still lingers behind the scenes.