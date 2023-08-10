Extremely unhappy over BJP govts handling of Manipur issue: MNF leader

Aizwal: C Lalrosanga, the lone Mizo National Front (MNF) member in the Lok Sabha, on Thursday said the party was “extremely unhappy” with the way the BJP governments both at the Centre and in Manipur dealt with the ethnic violence, saying he supports the opposition’s no-confidence motion against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Lalrosanga’s remarks came as the MNF, one of NDA’s oldest allies, has decided to support the no-confidence motion sponsored by the opposition INDIA bloc being discussed in the Lok Sabha, over the “wrong handling of Manipur crisis”.



Deeply upset over the Manipur issue, Lalrosanga and K. Vanlalvena, the lone MNF Rajya Sabha member from Mizoram, had skipped the recent NDA MPs meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Speaking to IANS over the phone, Lalrosanga said: “We are extremely unhappy with the way the BJP governments have dealt with the Manipur issue. Our brothers and sisters in Manipur have been badly affected and distressed in the violence.”

He said the MNF, which is also an ally of anti-Congress North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) led by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, also opposes the the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC).



Lalrosanga said that the issue about the no-confidence motion was discussed with the party leadership in Mizoram, including Chief Minister and MNF President Zoramthanga.



Meanwhile, many MNF leaders and the party’s two parliamentarians from Mizoram have recently expressed their desire to withdraw support from the NDA on issues such as the Manipur unrest and UCC.



Zoramthanga, however, recently said that his party is yet to decide on pulling out of the BJP-led NDA.

The Chief Minister, his Cabinet colleagues and MNF MLAs had participated in the ‘Solidarity March’, organised by the NGOs Coordination Committee in Mizoram on July 25 to express solidarity for the Kuki-Zo tribals, affected in the violence in Manipur.



The elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly will take place towards the end of this year.