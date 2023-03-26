Extremists burn copy of Quran, Turkish flag in Denmark

Supporters of an extremist Danish group burned a copy of the holy Quran and Turkish flag, in the Danish capital, Denmark amid strong condemnation by Ankara and Gulf countries.

The extremist group called “Patrioterne Gar Live” burned the Turkish flag and a copy of the holy Quran in front of Turkish Embassy in the Danish capital, Copenhagen, on Friday.

The attack was broadcast live on the group’s Facebook account.

During the attack, the extremists raised anti-Islamic banners and chanted slogans insulting the religion.

Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns “despicable attack” on the holy Quran and Turkish flag

On Saturday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned in the strongest terms the “despicable attack” on the Holy Quran and the Turkish flag.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the despicable attack on our holy book, the Holy Qur’an, and our glorious flag in Denmark,” the ministry said in a statement.

The statement stressed that “allowing such practices under the name of freedom of expression is categorically rejected.”

Press Release Regarding the Attack Targeting the Holy Quran and Our Glorious Flag in Denmark https://t.co/GcwOIhqNke pic.twitter.com/wkJFiO97Z7 — Turkish MFA (@MFATurkiye) March 25, 2023

Gulf countries condemn burning the copy of holy Quran

Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and Kuwait condemned the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran in the Danish capital, Copenhagen, and considered it a “heinous and provocative act.”

بيان| قطر تدين بشدّة حرق نسخة من المصحف الشريف في الدنمارك#الخارجية_القطرية pic.twitter.com/6M7unOrJqQ — الخارجية القطرية (@MofaQatar_AR) March 25, 2023

دولة الإمارات تدين بشدة حرق نسخة من القرآن الكريم في #الدنماركhttps://t.co/3wVLy8E98E — وزارة الخارجية والتعاون الدولي (@MoFAICUAE) March 26, 2023

بيان إدانة وإستنكار دولة الكويت لإقدام مجموعة من المتطرفين بإحراق نسخة من المصحف الشريف والعلم التركي في العاصمة الدنماركية كوبنهاجن.



البيان كاملاً: https://t.co/9mu9EepjDk pic.twitter.com/n2QhJNPaDQ — وزارة الخارجية (@MOFAKuwait) March 26, 2023

#بيان | تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة واستنكار المملكة العربية السعودية بأشد العبارات ماقامت به مجموعة متطرفة في الدنمارك من حرق للمصحف الشريف أمام السفارة التركية في كوبنهاغن pic.twitter.com/JDbKLsrA0O — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) March 26, 2023

In late January, the leader of the far-right “hard-line” party, Rasmus Paludan, burned a copy of the holy Quran in front of a mosque belonging to the Islamic Community Association in the Dorthefig neighbourhood of the Danish capital, Copenhagen, after the end of Friday prayers, and tried to provoke the worshipers in the mosque.

Paludan also burned a copy of the holy Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen, under police protection, shortly after it was burned in front of the mosque.