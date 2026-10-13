Eye on global market, Zed Black maker MDPH mulls export unit

Bengaluru: Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH), the manufacturer of Zed Black agarbatti, is expanding its international ambitions by diversifying into personal fragrances, home fragrances, cosmetics, hygiene and devotional products.

Speaking to mediapersons, MDPH director Ankit Agrawal said the company, which exports products to more than 40 countries, has recorded double-digit year-on-year export growth since expanding its international business around seven to eight years ago.

“Our exports have grown at a double-digit rate year after year despite volatility in global trade. Since exports account for around 5 per cent of our business, we see significant opportunities to expand internationally. We want to take our manufacturing capabilities and broader fragrance portfolio to more markets,” said Agrawal.

The company is showcasing its expanded portfolio at the 30th edition of Beautyworld Dubai, which has emerged as an important platform for fragrance manufacturers and international buyers. MDPH is presenting products ranging from its established incense and devotional offerings to perfumes, diffusers, cosmetics and hygiene products.

Its Eau de Parfum brand, Blunt Black, features fragrances such as Velvet Night, French Aqua, Dark Elixir and Neo Aura. The company is also introducing four new fragrances at the exhibition, including Wild Soul, a coloured and handmade fragrance concept developed with export markets in mind.

MDPH currently serves markets including the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Malaysia and Italy. It is exploring further opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa, Africa and Central Asia, including Russia, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

“The objective is not merely to sell more products in more countries but to build stronger businesses in individual markets and develop fragrances suited to local preferences,” said Anshul Agrawal, Director, MDPH.

He said the company was evaluating a dedicated export-oriented manufacturing facility with additional agarbatti production capabilities and a specialised perfumery unit to support its next phase of global growth.