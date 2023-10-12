Eye on Pakistan game, Gill back in nets for hour-long session

Press Trust of India | Posted by Neha Khan | Published: 12th October 2023 6:46 pm IST
Shubman Gill (Photo: BCCI)

Ahmedabad: The Indian camp had reasons to smile on Thursday as Shubman Gill, recovering from dengue, was back in the nets, raising hopes of a return for Saturday’s World Cup game against Pakistan.

The 22-year-old has already missed the first two games against Australia and Afghanistan but there is a high chance of him making it to the playing XI for the marquee clash against the arch-rivals.

In fact, to facilitate a special net session for Gill ahead of the team’s arrival in Ahmedabad, the Indian team released its left-arm throwdown expert Nuwan Seneviratne on Wednesday itself.

Gill arrived at the Narendra Modi Stadium after 11 am and did some strides and sprints under the watchful eyes of team doctor Rizwan in the main arena before heading to the nets.

Keeping Shaheen Shah Afridi’s left-arm indippers in mind, Gill focussed on tackling the 150 clicks-plus sidearm thunderbolts from the Sri Lankan specialist.

He also faced the net bowlers during an extended session.

Gill looked comfortable facing both throwdowns as well as the net bowlers.

For someone whose platelet count had dropped to 70000 only a few days ago and was in hospital on Sunday night, Gill’s recovery has been exemplary.

However, it is understood that coach Rahul Dravid and the medical team will have a closer look at his Friday’s session before taking a call.

The idea to train in intense heat was to check how his body responds to a game which starts at 2 pm, whether he would be able to withstand the heat and humidity immediately after a bout of dengue.

