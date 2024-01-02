Eye on Polls: Crucial meeting of Bengal BJP to activate party’s mass organisations

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP will hold a crucial organisational meeting on Wednesday with the aim of activating all the ‘Morchas’ or mass organisations of the party in the state keeping in view of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled this year.

The proposed meeting has been titled ‘United Morcha Meeting’, where besides the state committee leaders, office-bearers of the different Morchas will also be present, said a member of the BJP’s state committee.

However, BJP’s state unit chief Sukanta Majumdar termed it a routine meeting with the leadership of all the party Morchas.

“Such meetings will be held frequently in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Party insiders said that the meeting on Wednesday will be crucial in the sense that baring the mass organisations of youth and women, none of the other party Morchas has been actively seen on the streets in the recent past over several burning issues facing the state.

“Considering the target set by Home Minister Amit Shah to win at least 35 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, it has become important to ensure that there is strong coordination between the party’s state committee and the leadership of these party Morchas.

“In that sense, Wednesday’s meeting will be crucial as it will be focusing mainly on this coordinated approach process,” said a party insider.

Meanwhile, the state BJP on Monday launched a campaign ahead of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

“Leaflets will be distributed among the people for which BJP workers will go from door to door,” the state committee member said.