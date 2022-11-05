‘F*** Off’ a sexually coloured remark, observes Delhi Court

Upholding sexual charges against a man, a Delhi Court passed an order stating that the word ‘F*** Off’ is a sexually coloured remark.

Additional Sessions Judge Sanjay Sharma of District Courts Tis Hazari, while hearing a sexual harassment case filed in 2019 against a man who used abusive words at a woman, said that the word is a “American vulgar slang”. He also added that the accused had called the woman a “bazaru aurat”.

In May 2019, the man barged into the house of the complainant and threatened her family to throw them out.

A case was registered and the man was charged under Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Court (IPC).

“The said word is an offensive word. In Indian society, schools and colleges, this word is not used to ask anyone to leave or go away. Moreover, given the facts and circumstances of the incident, it cannot be said that the petitioner was merely intending to ask the complainant to leave or go away,” the judge pointed out, further adding that the word is humiliating, abusive and offensive.

The court also observed that the petitioner used the word to outrage the modesty of the complainant.