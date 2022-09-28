Face masks no longer mandatory at Dubai airports

Abu Dhabi: The wearing of face masks will no longer be mandatory at Dubai airports following the relaxation of COVID-19 safety norms from Wednesday, September 29.

The decision comes in the context of Emirates and Flydubai confirming that passengers do not need to wear masks on flights to Dubai.

Passengers at the Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) do not have to wear face masks anymore, Dubai Airports has confirmed in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

“It is not mandatory for passengers to wear face masks at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) effective Wednesday, September 28, 2022,” a statement from the airport operator read.

Note that the mandatory wearing of a mask, if necessary, on board aircraft will be determined based on the specific requirements and rules applied by the final destination or transit.

“The well-being of all our customers and staff is our topmost priority and Dubai Airports works closely with regulatory authorities, airlines and service partners to ensure a safe and healthy airport environment.”

Emirates, Etihad Airways and flydubai lift masks rules for flights to UAE

“Wearing a face mask is optional in the UAE and on Emirates flights. If you are travelling from or transiting through Dubai International, the mask rules of your destination will apply throughout your journey,” Emirate tweeted.

Smiles are back on board!



From today, wearing a face mask is optional on all Emirates flights to Dubai. pic.twitter.com/61jtljPwzR — Emirates Airline (@emirates) September 28, 2022

Etihad Airways has also relaxed its rules around masks on board. However, passengers travelling to a number of destinations including India, China and the Maldives will still have to wear one.

It’s nice to see your smile.



We’ve relaxed our rules around masks on board. You’ll only need to wear a mask if you’re flying to China, India and other select destinations.



For more info visit https://t.co/JUk4uE1Ghd — Etihad Airways (@etihad) September 28, 2022

Flydubai, too, said that wearing a face mask is optional for travellers.

“Effective from September 28, 2022, passengers travelling to Dubai do not need to wear a face mask while on board their flight. At the airport, wearing a face mask is optional and not mandatory,” it said on its website.

On Monday, September 26, the UAE announced the easing of the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, by declaring that it is not mandatory to wear masks in closed places, and limiting them to medical facilities, hospitals, mosques, places of worship and public transportation.

The UAE eased the norms after a significant drop in COVID-19 positive cases.

#NCEMA: During our media briefing today, we announce the loosening of COVID-19-related restrictions nationwide, as well as the updates to all sectors, which will be in force from 28th September, 2022.

#TogetherWeRecover pic.twitter.com/GoUCp0uih4 — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) September 26, 2022

Major decisions

Teachers or students are not required to wear masks in schools

COVID-19 home isolation period reduced from 10 days to 5 days

Airlines can decide whether masks are mandatory or not

Abu Dhabi residents must perform checks once every 30 days to keep the Al Hosn app green. Earlier it was every 14 days.

Only a person who has tested positive for Covid-19 should be quarantined. People who come in close contact with them do not need to be quarantined

Social distancing is not required in places of worship

The government will no longer publish the daily number of COVID-19 cases