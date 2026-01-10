Islamabad: Fawad Khan is widely regarded as one of the most celebrated and influential Pakistani actors of his generation. While his acting skills and iconic body of work continue to earn him admiration, his personal life, which he largely keeps away from the public eye often grabs the attention of fans.

The actor is now making headlines after pictures from a wedding-like event began circulating on social media. The images feature Fawad alongside a woman, with a full mehndi setup in the background, leading many to speculate that the actor had tied the knot again.

However, contrary to the rumours, the event held on January 9 was not Fawad Khan’s second wedding. It was, in fact, a special anniversary celebration with his wife, Sadaf Fawad Khan. The couple, who met during their teenage years and got married in 2005, are celebrating 21 years of togetherness in January 2026.

To mark the milestone, Fawad and Sadaf hosted a vibrant mehndi-themed celebration, recreating the festive charm of traditional South Asian pre-wedding rituals. The intimate gathering featured colourful decor, garlands, and a warm, family-centric atmosphere, with close friends and relatives in attendance. Their children, daughters Elayna and Bia, and son Ayaan were also part of the celebrations.

On the professional front, Fawad Khan’s journey spans some of the most iconic Pakistani dramas, including Humsafar, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, and Dastaan, as well as a successful Bollywood crossover with films like Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He was last seen on screen in the Pakistani film Neelofar, co-starring Mahira Khan, which released in late 2025.