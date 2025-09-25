Islamabad: The Pakistani entertainment industry has seen many iconic on-screen pairs, but none quite match the magic of Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan. Fans who still fondly recall their unforgettable chemistry in Humsafar and later in The Legend of Maula Jatt are in for a treat once again as the evergreen duo is returning for a third collaboration.

Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan’s Neelofar

Titled Neelofar, the film stars Fawad Khan as Mansoor Ali Khan and Mahira Khan in the titular role of Neelofar. Adding to the powerful cast are Madiha Imam, Samiya Mumtaz, Faisal Qureshi, Behroze Sabzwari, Rashid Farooqi, Atiqa Odho, Gohar Rasheed, and Navid Shahzad in key roles.

The film is written and directed by Ammar Rasool, with Fawad Khan and Hassaan Khalid serving as executive producers and Usaf Shariq as producer. Initially scheduled for release earlier, the project was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, after years of anticipation, Neelofar is finally set to reach audiences this winter, with its exact release date still under wraps.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan of Mahira and Fawad’s on-screen magic or simply someone who appreciates a heartfelt story, Neelofar looks all set to impress. Let’s wait and see!