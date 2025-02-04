Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan’s Pakistani film leaked in India in HD

Mumbai: The Legend of Maula Jatt is one of Pakistan’s most successful films. Starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, it broke records, earning Rs 400 crore by August 2023. Despite this, Indian fans are still waiting for an official release. The movie was supposed to release in India in December 2022, but it was delayed without any explanation. Fans were left disappointed as they waited for years with no updates.

The Legend of Maula Jat HD Print Leaked

After almost two years, the movie’s 4K HD print leaked online in India. Since there are no official releases, many fans are watching the leaked version. This has raised concerns about piracy, and now the question remains whether the makers will finally release it on an OTT platform.

Will There Be an OTT Release?

Currently, there are no plans for an OTT release, but with the leak, the makers may reconsider. An official OTT release would not only reduce piracy but also allow more people to watch it legally.

A Star-Studded Cast

The movie is a remake of the 1979 classic Maula Jatt and features some of Pakistan’s biggest stars. Fawad Khan, known for Kapoor & Sons and Khoobsurat, plays Maula Jatt, while Mahira Khan, famous in India for Raees, plays Mukhoo. Hamza Ali Abbasi delivers a powerful performance as Noori Natt, the main villain, and Humaima Malick plays the fierce Daaro Nattni. Their performances have been widely praised, making the film a cinematic spectacle.