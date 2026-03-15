History often lives quietly inside old walls, carved pillars and fading stories. In Pune, Mastani Mahal is one such place where the past still whispers. Tucked inside the Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum, this recreated palace chamber offers visitors a glimpse into one of the most fascinating love stories in Indian history, that of Peshwa Bajirao I and Mastani.

Walking into Mastani Mahal feels like stepping into another era. Intricately carved wooden pillars, antique lamps, colourful paintings and elegant chandeliers recreate the atmosphere of a royal residence from the Maratha period.

The Woman Behind the Legend

Mastani is believed to have been the daughter of Maharaja Chhatrasal of Bundelkhand. Historical accounts describe her as beautiful, intelligent and highly talented. She was trained in music and dance, and was also known for her skills in horse riding and warfare.

Mastani met Peshwa Bajirao I, the powerful general of the Maratha Empire, during one of his military campaigns, and their bond soon grew into a deep love story. However, their relationship faced strong opposition from Bajirao’s family and court because of Mastani’s mixed cultural background. Despite this, Bajirao built a palace for her in Kothrud near Pune around 1734, which came to be known as Mastani Mahal, where she lived away from the main Peshwa residence.

What Visitors Can See Today

The Mastani Mahal inside the museum offers a glimpse of how she might have lived. The room features beautiful wooden panels, intricately carved pillars and vintage chandeliers, reflecting the craftsmanship and elegance of the Peshwa era. Visitors can see traditional floor seating with cushions and carved wooden back panels believed to be from the original palace. Musical instruments associated with Mastani, along with decorative lamps, mirrors and antique artefacts, recreate the atmosphere of a Maratha royal residence and highlight her artistic talents.

From Palace to Museum

The original Mastani Mahal in Kothrud gradually disappeared over time. However, when the structure was dismantled, Dr. D. G. Kelkar, founder of the Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum, collected several original architectural elements. These authentic wooden parts were later brought to the museum and used to recreate Mastani Mahal within its premises.

A Story Revived by Cinema

Interest in the story grew again after the 2015 film “Bajirao Mastani”, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra.

Visitor Information

Location: Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum, Bajirao Road, Pune

Timings: 10:00 AM-5:30 PM

Entry Fee: Rs.120 for adults, Rs.50 for children below 12

The museum is about 4 km from Pune Railway Station, 12 km from Pune Airport, and 2 km from Swargate Bus Stand.