Fact check: Did Saudi Arabia ban photography at Two Holy Mosques for Haj 2026?

Makkah: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has not introduced any ban on photography inside Grand Mosque in Makkah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah for Haj 2026, despite widespread claims circulating on social media and several unverified websites.

The claim gained momentum after a number of platforms alleged that the Ministry of Haj and Umrah had prohibited all photography and videography—including with mobile phones within the holy sites throughout the pilgrimage season. The posts prompted concern among prospective pilgrims preparing for the upcoming season.

However, a review of official Saudi channels found no announcement supporting the claim. The Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Ministry of Haj and Umrah, and the General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques have issued no circular or directive indicating any change to photography rules for 2026.

Also Read Nada Al-Ghamdi becomes first Saudi woman licensed to photograph Grand Mosque

Existing etiquette unchanged

Photography inside the Two Holy Mosques is guided by long-standing etiquette that encourages worshippers to act respectfully, avoid blocking pathways and ensure that their actions do not disturb others engaged in prayer. These guidelines are standard practice and remain unchanged for Haj 2026.

Officials continue to permit photography as long as it does not compromise safety, disrupt movement or invade the privacy of worshippers.

Rumour traced to unverified sources

The false claim appears to have originated from a single unverified post before being replicated across multiple outlets using similar language. None of these reports included an official statement or document.

Pilgrims and travel operators are advised to follow updates only from authenticated Saudi government channels. Announcements relating to procedures, health requirements and movement inside the holy sites are released solely through recognised authorities.