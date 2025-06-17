Fact check: Has Saudi Arabia’s ‘Sleeping Prince’ really woken up after 20 yrs?

Riyadh: A video circulating on social media allegedly claims that Saudi Arabia’s Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal, known as the Sleeping Prince, has regained consciousness after 20 years in a coma. The clip suggests that he woke up and was welcomed by family at his bedside.

To support the claim, the user posted a video with the caption on X, “Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal of Saudi Arabia, known as the ‘Sleeping Prince’ who has been in a coma since a car accident in 2005, has finally woken up.”

The text inserted in the video also said, “Sleeping Prince of Saudi, who had a hard accident 20 years ago and has been in a coma, has finally regained His life, all thanks to the father who refused to give up on him.”

Watch the video here

Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal of Saudi Arabia known as the “Sleeping Prince” who has been in a coma since a car accident in 2005 has finally woken up. #Iran #Nuclear #Gaza pic.twitter.com/m1lfnmDZ1v — IMJA Lifestyle (@imjalifestyle) June 14, 2025

What’s the truth?

This claim is false. Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal, who marked his 36th birthday on April 18, 2025, remains in a coma. The prince has been unconscious since 2005 after suffering a brain haemorrhage caused by a car crash while studying at a military college in London. He remains on a ventilator and under constant medical care at King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh.

The video’s actual source

The viral footage is of a Saudi businessman and motorsport champion, Yazeed Mohamed Al-Rajhi. The clip was misattributed on social media, claiming that the prince had awoken.

On April 12, 2025, Yazeed Racing, Al-Rajhi’s official Baja rally team, confirmed in an Instagram post that Yazeed and his co-driver Timo Gottschalk were involved in a crash during the Baja Jordan rally. Both were taken to the hospital for medical checks.

Later updates revealed that Al-Rajhi sustained fractures in two spinal vertebrae, while Gottschalk suffered four spinal fractures. Both were conscious and stable following the incident.

The prince’s current condition

Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal remains in a coma, with no evidence of regaining consciousness. In 2019, minor movements, such as raising a finger or slight head movements, sparked hope but did not indicate meaningful recovery or awareness. Medical experts generally agree that recovery after such a prolonged coma is extremely rare, though the prince’s family continues to hold out hope.

Prince Khaled bin Talal, the prince’s father, has repeatedly declined medical advice to discontinue life support. He remains steadfast in his faith and hopes for his son’s recovery. “If God had willed that he should die in the accident, he would be in his grave now. The One who preserved his soul all these years can heal him and restore his health.”