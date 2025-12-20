Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have long been adored as one of the most loved couples in the industry. Ever since their engagement in October this year, fans have been eagerly waiting for their wedding. Amid the excitement, photos of the couple dressed in wedding attire have gone viral on social media, sparking rumours that they may have secretly tied the knot.

However, Siasat.com has fact-checked these viral images and found that they are AI-generated and not real.

Viral photos are fake

The circulating pictures show Vijay and Rashmika wearing wedding garlands, with elaborate floral decorations in the background. Some images also feature actor Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar, along with Prabhas. After thorough online verification, it has been confirmed that these visuals were AI created and do not depict a real wedding ceremony.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s engagement

In October 2025, reports about the couple’s secret engagement created a major buzz. Later, Vijay Deverakonda’s team confirmed the news, stating that the duo exchanged rings in a private ceremony held at Vijay’s residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Vijay, Rashmika’s Wedding plans

According to multiple reports, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are expected to get married in February 2026. The wedding is likely to take place in Udaipur, though the couple is yet to make an official announcement.