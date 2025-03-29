Fact check: Farmers made to shift paddy for min Uttam Kumar’s helipad?

Hyderabad: A video is being circulated on social media showing revenue officials asking the farmers in Nereducherla mandal of Suryapet district, to remove their paddy crop dried in an open area, as irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy was about to arrive in a helicopter, and that land was to be used as the helipad for his visit on Saturday, March 29.

One of the farmers could be seen arguing with the revenue officials, questioning how he could remove his paddy from the area in such a short time. While this was happening, one of the persons recorded the video and it got viral after being shared in political media groups, with certain individuals claiming that the farmers were forcefully evicted from their own lands to facilitate the minister’s arrival.

When Siasat.com spoke with Nereducherla MRO S Saidulu, he clarified stating that the said land belonged to one Sitaram Reddy, and it has been used as a helipad during the minister’s visit twice in the past.

He said there were farmers who had dried their paddy produce in Reddy’s land, and they were informed about Uttam Kumar Reddy visit on Saturday morning.

“All the farmers were convinced to relocate their produce, except one farmer who got excited and started arguing with us. We convinced him within 5 minutes, and we helped them shift their produce as well. However, one of the persons who was making as issue is a local leader who belongs to another party. It was neither his land, nor was his crop dried there, but he was making it an issue,” the MRO told Siasat.com.

The MRO said that there was no issue there, and the farmers were helped by revenue officials to relocate their paddy to another location for drying due to Uttam Kumar Reddy’s visit.