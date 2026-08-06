Hyderabad: Speculation has been rife over the past few days that megastar Chiranjeevi is set to become the official Brand Ambassador of Andhra Pradesh. Several reports claimed that the AP government was considering roping in the veteran actor to promote the state’s tourism, investment opportunities and development initiatives on a global platform.

Viral reports suggested government officials believed Chiranjeevi’s immense popularity and goodwill would help strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s image worldwide. It was also claimed that discussions between the actor and government representatives were progressing positively, leaving mega fans excited about the possibility.

Fact check: Chiranjeevi’s team calls reports ‘fake’

However, the rumours have now been officially denied. Putting all the speculation to rest, Team Chiranjeevi issued a clarification on social media, calling the reports completely false. The statement read: “Fake news alert. Don’t believe or spread any rumours regarding Megastar #Chiranjeevi Garu becoming the official Brand Ambassador of Andhra Pradesh. Please refrain from sharing or amplifying such unverified and FAKE information. Team Megastar Chiranjeevi.”

With this statement, the actor’s team made it clear that there is no truth to the reports claiming Chiranjeevi has been appointed, or is in talks to become, Andhra Pradesh’s official brand ambassador.

Actor’s upcoming films

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is gearing up for the release of Vishwambhara, a socio-fantasy action entertainer directed by Mallidi Vassishta. The highly anticipated film is scheduled to hit theatres on October 16, 2026.

Following that, the megastar will headline Mega 158, a high-octane action-gangster drama directed by Bobby Kolli, which is currently being planned for a Sankranthi 2027 theatrical release.