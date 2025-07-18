Hyderabad: Prabhas is one of the biggest movie stars in India. He became super famous after Baahubali, which made him a pan-India and global star. His movies earn hundreds of crores at the box office, and fans love his action, style, and powerful roles. Some of his big films include Saaho, Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, and Salaar. He has many upcoming films like The Raja Saab, Spirit, and Fauji.

Prabhas is known for being very private and rarely appears in public. But now, he’s in the news not for a movie, but because of a photo!

Prabhas’ No-Cap Photo Breaks the Internet

A new photo of Prabhas without a cap or wig is going viral on social media. The tweet, shared by @NeelFannn, has already reached over 3.5 million views. In the photo, Prabhas looks very simple, with thinner hair. Fans were surprised because they are used to seeing him with thick, styled hair in movies.

Some fans were shocked and asked, “Is this really him?” Others said it might be an AI-generated or edited photo. Many people believe he wears a wig or uses hair extensions for his film roles.

Fact Check: Is the Viral Photo Real?

No, the viral photo of Prabhas without a cap or wig is not real. It has been confirmed that the image circulating on social media is AI-generated. Several media reports and fan pages have pointed out that the photo does not match his recent public appearances.

According to reports, Prabhas’ PR team said the photo is not real and called it fake news. They said some people are spreading this picture to create confusion. But the photo is still trending online, and Prabhas hasn’t said anything about it yet.

What’s Next for Prabhas?

Prabhas is now busy shooting The Raja Saab, a horror-comedy. He’s also working on Fauji, Spirit, and may act in a new cop film soon. Big projects like Salaar 2 and Kalki 2 are also in the pipeline.