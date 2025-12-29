Fact check: Is ticket price for Numaish 2026 hiked?

Hyderabad: Many media reports have claimed that the ticket price for Numaish 2026, which is set to begin on January 1, 2026, has been hiked.

It is claimed that the organisers have hiked the entry fee to Rs 50 from Rs 40 per head.

Ticket price for Numaish 2026 not hiked

In 2024, the fee was hiked from Rs 40 to Rs 50 and there is no change in it this year. Admission will be free for children below five years.

On Sunday, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu said that the 85th All-India Industrial Exhibition, popularly known as Numaish, will be held here from January 1 to February 15, 2026.

The 45-day long exhibition will be inaugurated by the Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on January 1.

Minister for Roads and Building Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy will be the guest of honour for the inaugural ceremony.

Stalls

Around 1,050 manufacturers and artisans from across the country, along with local participants, will showcase their products at the exhibition.

Besides, various government departments will set up stalls alongside private exhibitors.

The exhibition will also feature 20 food stalls offering a wide variety of cuisines.

Apart from ticket price, the Numaish 2026 goers were waiting to know if there is any change in the timing.

The society has disclosed that every day the exhibition will be open for visitors from 4 to 10.30 p.m. It will be open till 11 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Numaish-e-Masnuaat-e-Mulki, or Numaish in short, made a humble beginning in 1938 as an event to promote locally produced goods.

The seventh Nizam of Hyderabad State, Mir Osman Ali Khan, inaugurated the first ‘Numaish’.

Enthused by the good response, it was decided to make it an annual event and use the earnings to promote education.

Beginning with just 50 stalls and a capital of Rs 2.50, it has today evolved into one of the biggest industrial exhibitions in the country.

It was a group of graduates from Osmania University who came up with the idea of an exhibition to conduct an economic survey of the state.

It draws people not just from the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad but from other parts of Telangana and even neighbouring states.