Fact check: Owaisi’s Bangladesh remark video from 2024, not recent

A video of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi is being widely shared on social media with claims that he recently criticised the government over the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh and India’s USD 10 billion assistance to that country.

PTI Fact Check found that the claim is misleading. The video is not recent — it dates back to December 2024, when Owaisi had raised the issue during a discussion in the Lok Sabha.

The claim

A social media user on platform X (formerly Twitter) posted the video on December 23, 2025, with the caption:

“Owaisi says Hindus are being killed in Bangladesh, yet India is giving $10 billion in the name of development. Develop our country first!”

Another X user shared a graphic featuring Owaisi’s image with text reading:

“India has pledged $10 billion to Bangladesh for development. What are we doing to stop the persecution of Hindus there?”

The fact check

Using keyframes from the viral clip, PTI Fact Check performed a reverse image search and found a Times of India video report dated December 13, 2024.

The report shows the same visuals and indicates that Owaisi had, during a Lok Sabha session, questioned the government over violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and India’s financial aid to the country.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, responding in Parliament, had said that the Indian government had raised the issue of attacks on minorities with the Bangladesh authorities.

A similar report published by Dainik Bhaskar on December 13, 2024, confirmed the same. It quoted Jaishankar stating that India had taken cognisance of several incidents of violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

The minister had noted that India’s foreign secretary recently visited Dhaka and raised the issue in official meetings.