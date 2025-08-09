Mumbai: Bollywood actor and dancer Raghav Juyal is all over the internet after a video of him allegedly slapping an actress went viral. The actress in the video is Sakshi Malik.

In the clip, Sakshi is seen pulling Raghav’s hair, and amid the chaos, Raghav appears to slap her across the face. The video left netizens shocked, with many wondering if the two were actually fighting and what could have gone wrong between them.

However, the truth behind the video is far from what it seemed. The viral clip is actually from one of their acting practice sessions. While it’s unclear if the two are working on a project together, the video was recorded during a rehearsal scene.

Addressing the buzz, Raghav posted the clip on Instagram, clarifying, “Guys, this was our scene practice for our play script (acting practice). Please don’t think it’s real. Just practising to be a better actor.”

Sakshi too took to her Instagram Stories, writing, “Guys, this was just a scene from a recent acting practice session. There was absolutely no intention to hurt or offend anyone. Just four actors working through a performance. Hope you understand.”

Meanwhile, self-proclaimed critic KRK also reacted to the video, adding to the online chatter. Taking a dig at Raghav Juyal. He tweeted, “Kekda slaps a girl. #SakshiMalik should file FIR against this idiot.”

Sakshi Malik is best known for the hit song Bom Diggy Diggy from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and has appeared in music videos like Armaan Malik’s Veham and Vishal Mishra-Shreya Ghoshal’s Mulaqaat. She also featured in the film Dry Day.

Raghav Juyal, who rose to fame as the “slow-mo guy” on Dance India Dance 3, made his Bollywood debut with Sonali Cable and went on to star in films like Kill and Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.