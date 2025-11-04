Fact-finding report released by APCR on communal violence in MP’s Multai

Bhopal: Addressing a Press Conference here the Madhya Pradesh State Secretary of APCR (Association for Protection of Civil Rights), Syed Javed Akhtar, said that the organization’s fact-finding team visited the site of the communal disturbance in Multai, in Betul district, which took place on October 9, 2025, and has now prepared a detailed report.

Javed Akhtar stated that a minor incident of a bike collision between two individuals on the evening of October 9 was given a communal colour, which later escalated into violence. The team observed incidents of assault, overturning of shops and carts, attacks on religious places and damage to private properties.

According to the report, the local police did not register the FIR from the victim’s side immediately after the incident, which has resulted in an ongoing sense of fear and insecurity within the community.

The fact-finding team further reported that several poor traders from the Muslim community had their carts and small shops looted or vandalized leading to estimated financial losses ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 40,000.

The fact-finding team made to the police and the Betul district administration the following demands:

All available CCTV footage and video evidence must be sealed and preserved securely; 2. FIRs from the victims should be registered immediately, and impartial action should be taken against the culprits; 3. Immediate financial assistance and protection should be provided to affected families. 4. The incident should be investigated by an independent agency or a senior officer to ensure fairness.

Javed Akhtar stated: “The purpose of APCR is not to support any side but to uncover the truth and ensure justice for all citizens. The role of the administration and the initial approach of the police in this incident raise serious questions that must be clarified through an impartial investigation.”

He further added that the report will be submitted to the State Government, Human Rights Commission and senior authorities to ensure transparency and accountability in the judicial process.