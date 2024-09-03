Factcheck: Viral video of men carrying food supply from Bangladesh, not AP

As Andhra reels under heavy monsoons, a video is making rounds on social media showing a group of Muslim men with food supplies wading through a flood-affected area.

The video was shared by an X user by the name @Kantham1897. In its post, the X user mentions, “Muslim Brothers ki Suppling Food……The alliance power is like this…. When all the superpowers unite, the state will not be able to withstand it… #VijayawadaFloods#VijayawadaRains#SAVEAP#SaveAPFromTDP” and tags the YSR Congress party as well as fact checker and Youtuber Dhruv Rathee.

However, the video is fake.

According to Factly, the video is from Bangladesh. “This is the video of students from Darul Uloom Madrasa in Munsirhat delivering food and water to people’s doorsteps by swimming. Hence, the claim made in the post is FALSE,” the online fact-checking organisation reported.

“A reverse image search on keyframes from the viral video led to multiple media reports covering the viral video. The video is from a Bangladeshi media channel named BanglaVision NEWS,” Factly further reported.

Vijayawada is grappling with flooding waters that rose from the river Krishna during the first days of September. People stranded in the city are being rescued and those waiting to be rescued were given food packages by airdropping done by army choppers.

Meanwhile, in another viral video, around 300 brand-new cars, along with some under service, have been submerged in the Vijayawada floods.

300 brand new #Cars and some are under service submerged in #VijayawadaFloods .



Unprecedented rainfall paralyses life in #Vijayawada, #AndhraPradesh.



Around 300 brand #NewCars and some are under service submerged in Vijayawada floods.



Many industries have suffered massive… pic.twitter.com/SRWthAc3oK — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) September 3, 2024

As many as 26 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 21 teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were carrying out the operations in the flood-hit areas.