Factory toil, Ramzan fast: Women workers’ struggles with a glimpse of relief

Hyderabad: In their mid-thirties, Afsana Begum, Ghousia Begum, Nazima Begum and Shahjahan Begum are like any other Muslim women, who observe fast during Ramzan.

The point that distinguishes them from the rest of the women in the community is that they don’t get to relax at home during Ramzan. Unlike educated working women, they don’t have the privilege of fans or air conditioners in the offices/workplace.

Working in tough conditions

The four women are among a few hundred women, who toil hard in hostile conditions to earn a living by working in factories in the city suburbs.

The women work in plastic segregation units, plastic boxes, plates and glasses manufacturing units, glass sorting units, biscuit and confectionery factories, plastic seed making units, edible oil factories and other factories, to either fully run household expenses or supplement their family income.

In a majority of the cases, the women are divorcees, widows or single women who shoulder the responsibility of balancing and managing the household expenses and chores tactfully. Also among them are young girls who work alongside their mother so that the money earned by them can be utilized for their marriage at an appropriate time.

“Ramzan day or any other regular day, we have to work if we want to survive,” said Afsana, who is from Bihar and stays in a rented room at Mailardevpally along with other families who are from her hometown.

Long work hours with no respite

Scattered around in areas of Padmashalipuram, Madhuban, Katedan, Shivrampally, Jahangirabad, Mailardevpally, Uddamgadda, Noorinagar and Fatimnagar, Vattepally, the women start for their workplace at 8 am and work until 6 pm (5 pm during Ramzan) and return home to take care of their families.

“Balancing work and family duties is a difficult task. At any cost, we have to do it, otherwise it means staying hungry and without shelter,” said Farzana Begum, whose husband deserted her five years ago. Farzana, a mother of three children, works at a plastic granule making factory and earns roughly Rs. 300 a day.

Unscathed by the problems revolving around their lives, the women head to work on all days except Sunday when it’s a weekly holiday. “On Sunday we just relax at home, where is the money to go around meeting relatives or visiting places. Every paisa is worthy for us,” said Tabassum, a widower who lives with two daughters, aged 14 and 17.

During hard times, the daughters join Tabassum in the factory. “We don’t get any benefits at the workplace except a few hundred rupees bonus during Deepavali. The factories are earned by rich North Indian communities,” she added.

Millat Fund: A small relief amid struggles

Despite their daily hardships, a small ray of hope has emerged for some of these women. On Monday, Afsana Begum, Ghousia Begum, Nazima Begum and Shahjahan Begum were quite excited. The ‘Millat Fund’ came forward and provided them with ration kits that include rice, dal, pulses, edible oil, flour, etc.

The women were all smiles when the volunteers had reached out to them after contacting them near the factories where they work. “It is for the first time in Hyderabad we are getting ration in Ramzan. We are here for the last four years while some of my colleagues have been staying in the city for more than five years,” said Afsana.

The Millat Fund volunteers, which includes women, had been exploring the industrial areas of Katedan, Bandlaguda and Jalpally, for the last one week to identify the needy women and prepare a list.

In the first phase, 25 women received ration kits based on their requirements. Over the next few days, the target is to assist 100 of the most deserving women, though nearly 400 Muslim women work in these factories.

“Vetting the deserving beneficiary is a big task. You need to keep on moving in the industrial area, spot a woman, talk to them and convince them to accept the donation. Although poor, they demand respect and don’t open up with strangers. You don’t find these women at the doorsteps of donors who gather women and distribute ration,” said a volunteer, adding they command self-respect.

Millat Fund is dedicated to supporting such women and families who struggle to make ends meet, offering them much-needed relief. Every contribution to the fund, no matter how small, makes a meaningful difference in their lives. By extending a helping hand, they strive to bring comfort and dignity to those in need.

Factories: A lifeline for many

The factories located in Bandlaguda, Katedan, Jalpally and Shivarampally are a lifeline for several families who are locals of Telangana and migrants from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand.

Rain or shine, the women have to work in all circumstances.

“Ramzan is a month of blessings. Still we cannot avoid going to work. We observe fast during Ramzan. Our sehri and iftar menu are not special. It’s simple, we just cannot afford a haleem or biryani. Children do ask for such goodies but we tackle their demands by giving them a rupee or two,” said Nausheen, who works at a factory in Madhuban.

Other struggles: Limited jobs, low literacy

With literacy levels low, women can’t risk taking up some other jobs. “We are not educated, so can’t take any other work. We have to struggle here and take care of our families. If we don’t go to work, it means a day’s leave. On festivals, we take only one day off and the next day we go to work,” said Humera, who works at a paper plate making factory.

It’s hand to mouth survival for them. With the meagre earnings, the women manage the household expenses, pay house/room rents and pay school fees apart from meeting the medical emergencies. “Savings are just Rs 1500 to Rs 2000 a month. Sometimes we don’t save any money,” said Haseena.

Some women do two jobs. “During the day I work in factories and at night whenever I get a call I head to some function hall and work as a waitress. Life is tough and somehow we manage things,” said a woman worker.