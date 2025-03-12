Kota Neelima hits back at KTR over remark on Congress rule in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) general secretary Kota Neelima has hit back at Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao for his remark ‘show me one person who is happy with the Congress government in Telangana’.

“We can show you one person who is unhappy and that is you,” she said in a strong counter to the statement made by Rama Rao in reaction to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma’s address to the joint session of the State Legislature on Wednesday, on the first day of the Budget session.

Neelima, who is also a member of the AICC, said that every time the Congress government brought a development scheme for women, KTR was unhappy as he was not pro-women.

“Every time this government brought a scheme for farmers and youth, you were unhappy, Mr Rama Rao, because you are not pro-farmers, you are not pro-youth. Every time the Congress government tried to rescue Telangana from dark ages in which the BRS had plunged it, you were unhappy. Yes, if there is one person who is unhappy with the success of the Congress government in Telangana, that is you,” she said.

Earlier, Rama Rao during his interaction with media after the governor’s address termed it a Congress propaganda. He also slammed Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s governance record.

KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, called the governor’s speech “Congress workers’ press meet”.

He accused Congress government led by A. Revanth Reddy of scripting the speech with “blatant lies, half-truths, and misleading statements” to mask 15 months of “miserable and utterly failed governance”.

KTR expressed dismay that the Governor’s address, instead of outlining new policies or addressing the status of Congress’ 420 election promises and six guarantees, appeared to serve as a mouthpiece for the party’s propaganda.

“We expected the speech to be a confession of their disastrous rule but it felt like a press meet at Gandhi Bhavan,” he said.

The BRS pointed to a recent protest by contractors outside Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka’s chamber in the Telangana Secretariat. He alleged that the contractors were demanding clearance of pending bills, claiming they were being coerced into paying a 20 per cent commission.

“This has never happened in any state secretariat in India,” he remarked, accusing the Congress government of prioritising “commissions and corruption” over governance.