Telangana govt extends outsourcing of 330 computer operators

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has approved the continuation of 330 computer operators on an outsourcing basis under the administrative control of the chief commissioner of land administration (CCLA).

The extension will be valid from April 1 to March 31 or until the positions are filled through regular appointments, whichever comes earlier.

In an official order, the government ratified the previous engagement of these personnel and granted permission for their continued employment. The outsourcing process will be handled by a third-party agency, ensuring compliance with contract norms.

Also Read Liquor shops across Hyderabad commissionerates to be closed on Holi

The Revenue Department has been directed to enter into a fresh contract agreement with the outsourcing agency while ensuring that no other temporary workers—such as contract, honorarium, daily wage, or activity-based employees—are engaged under the CCLA’s jurisdiction.

The funding for these services will be drawn from the Head of Account: “2503 – 00 – 093 – 00-03-300 – 302,” as specified in the government order.

With this move, the state aims to maintain administrative efficiency within the revenue department while awaiting the recruitment of permanent staff.