Fadnavis assures appropriate action after MLC claims pro-Hamas slogans raised at rally

Nagpur: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday assured appropriate action after a BJP MLC told the legislative council that pro-Hamas slogans were raised and a flag of the “terror group” was waved at a rally held in Jalgaon district in November.

Fadnavis, who heads the state Home Department, also said the information shared by the MLC will be examined.

“A rally of the Muslim community was taken out in Dharangaon village in Jalgaon district with the permission of police and local administration on November 8, 2023. During the rally, some anti-social people raised slogans in support of the terrorist organisation Hamas and also waved Hamas flags,” the MLC, Prasad Lad, said.

Also Read Maharashtra govt to form study group to curb Ponzi schemes: Fadnavis

Lad also said the police didn’t take action against the persons who raised such slogans.

“Similar slogans were raised by some anti-social people during a morcha taken out by Rashtriya Suraksha Manch,” he said.

Fadnavis said India’s stand on developments in the Gaza Strip is very clear.

“It is our opinion that the attack carried out by Hamas on Israel is wrong. Similarly, India has consistently stood with Palestine on the Gaza issue. Even though we are standing with Palestine, we are not with Hamas. Hamas has been declared as a terrorist organisation,” he said.

Fadnavis said if someone is supporting Hamas, then it is not acceptable to India.

“Hence, whatever Lad has said will be examined and appropriate action will be taken,” he added.