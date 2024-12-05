Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM; Shinde, Pawar as deputies

Devendra Fadnavis took the oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra on Thursday, December 5 in a grand ceremony held at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan. Along with him, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and NCP leader Ajit Pawar were sworn in as deputy chief ministers.

The newly appointed chief whip of the party’s state unit, Ashish Shelar expressed that the occasion was as joyous as Diwali for the party and its leadership.

Regarding the oath-taking of other ministers, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar stated that the council of ministers is likely to be sworn in before the assembly’s winter session to avoid administrative disruptions.

40,000 BJP supporters, 2,000 VVIPs attend ceremony

To ensure safety over 4,000 police personnel were present at the event. Special arrangements were made for 40,000 BJP supporters and 2,000 VVIPs including religious leaders who were seated separately.

The event saw the presence of several prominent political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Key Chief Ministers such as Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh, Nitish Kumar of Bihar, Vishnu Deo Sai of Chhattisgarh, and Pramod Sawant of Goa, along with other political leaders, were also in attendance.

In addition to the political dignitaries, the ceremony was graced by several well-known personalities from the entertainment industry. Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, along with Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Madhuri Dixit were among the notable figures present at the event.

In the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats.

With its allies, Shiv Sena and NCP the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition holds a commanding majority of 230 seats. On Wednesday, Fadnavis, Shinde, and Pawar met with Governor CP Radhakrishnan to formally stake their claim to form the government, submitting letters of support from the coalition partners.

Following this, the governor invited Fadnavis to lead the new government.