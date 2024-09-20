Fahad Mustafa’s reported TOTAL salary for Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

Islamabad: Fahad Mustafa, a prominent figure in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, has made a remarkable return to television with the hit ongoing drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. He is playing the role of Mustafa alongside Hania Aamir, who portrays Sharjeena.

Fans have been going gaga over their on-screen chemistry, sparking widespread curiosity about the show and its lead actors. May are particularly interested in Hania and Fahad’s remuneration for their work in the drama. Let’s have a look Fahad’s salary.

Fahad Mustafa’s Remuneration Per Episode

Known for hosting the popular game show Jeeto Pakistan, Fahad has a rich history of successful projects, gaining fame from the TV series Sheeshay Ka Mahal and featuring in blockbuster films like Na Maloom Afraad, Actor in Law, and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2.

Reports suggest that Fahad charges around Rs 70 lakh (PKR) per project, and for Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, his earnings are expected to be similar or potentially higher, given the show’s immense popularity and trending status.

For fans in India eager to watch Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, the drama is available for free on YouTube via ARY Digital’s official channel, airing every Monday and Tuesday.