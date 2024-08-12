Fahad Suri assumes charge as Consul General of India in Jeddah

Jeddah: The new Consul General of India in Jeddah, Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, assumed charge on Sunday, August 11.

Taking to X, the Consulate General of India (CGI), Jeddah, posted photos of the diplomat’s joining ceremony.

Haj Consul Mohammad Abdul Jaleel, Commerce Consul Mohammad Hashim, and other Consuls and Consulate officials received the new Consul General at the Consulate.

Consul General (Designate) of India in Jeddah, Mr. Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri arrived in Jeddah, today. He was received by the officials of CGI, Jeddah @CGIJeddah .@MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy@KSAmofaEN @IndianEmbRiyadh pic.twitter.com/soNrvnaiKL — India in Jeddah (@CGIJeddah) August 11, 2024

The new appointment is made following the end of Consul General Mohammad Shahid Alam’s term.

Shahid Alam was farewelled by various Indian Community organizations on Friday, August 2, praised for his role in fostering ties between Indian mission and community, and for addressing worker grievances.

Who is Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri?

Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri is a native of Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, from a reputable business family, with his late father Jamal Khan being a prominent businessman in the city.

Fahad Suri is a 2014 IFS batch graduate with a degree in Engineering and Business Management.

He has held positions such as Under Secretary, India House First Secretary, and First Secretary at the Kuwait Embassy. He was actively involved in repatriation during the COVID-19 crisis.