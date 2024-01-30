Fahad Suri named as new Consul General of India in Jeddah

Jeddah: Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, a young and dynamic diplomat, has been appointed as Consul General of India in Jeddah.

Fahad, a 2014-batch IFS officer, is currently serving in the ministry of commerce in New Delhi where he handles India’s trade deals with Middle East and Northern African countries, mostly Arab nations.

A former banker in London and graduate of business management and engineering, he is native of Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh and hailing from one of reputed business family. His late father Jamal Khan was known as a leading businessman of the city.

The new consul is known to the Gulf region and Diaspora, as he had earlier worked in Kuwait where he won hearts of the community. He was actively involved in repatriation during the Corona crisis.

Incumbent Consul General Mohammed Shahid Alam, whose term has ended, is being transferred and posted to Indian High Commission in London, according to sources.

Shahid Alam is commonly referred to as the mass’s diplomat. He is easily accessible to the common man and has developed good rapport with all sections of the community.

Only Muslim diplomats posted into this part of the world as mission involved in Haj operation.