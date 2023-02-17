Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu jets off to perform Umrah [Photos]

Mumbai: Popular social media influencer and one of the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Faisal Shaikh jetted off to Saudi Arabia on Thursday to perform Umrah with his family.

Faisal aka Mr. Faisu, who enjoys a massive fan following of 29M on Instagram, shared a photo from the plane revealing that it is his first Umrah with family. “Our first Umrah together, May Allah accept our prayers and guide us to the right path,” his caption read.

Faisal Shaikh landed in Madina first and shared first glimpses of from the Holy land on his Instagram on Friday. His also wished his fans ‘Jummah Mubarak’.

The social media star’s fans are happy to see him taking some time off from his busy schedules to go on a spiritual journey with his family. His trip to Umrah also showcases the importance of faith and religion in his life. It is a reflection of his devotion to his religion and a chance for him to seek blessings and spiritual guidance.