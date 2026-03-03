Mumbai: One of the most popular faces on Indian television and social media, Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, is making headlines as latest reports suggest that he is all set to tie the knot. The influencer-turned-actor, who enjoys a massive following of over 33 million on Instagram, has reportedly planned to get married this year only, with sources hinting at a possible wedding in July.

Although there has been no official confirmation from Faisu himself, the news has created a buzz among fans who are eager to see him enter a new phase of life.

According to Telly Chakkar, Faisu’s close friend Adnaan Shaikh confirmed to paparazzi that Faisu will marry within his own community this year, though the exact date is yet to be finalised. His silence on the matter has only added to the curiosity surrounding the development.

Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair’s relationship

Mr Faisu has often been in the spotlight for his personal life, especially due to long-standing rumours about his closeness with actress Jannat Zubair Rahmani. The duo were frequently seen together, sparking dating speculation among fans. However, in 2025, Jannat unfollowed him on social media and shared a cryptic post about moving on, which intensified breakup rumours.

Faisal Shaikh and Jannat Zubair (Instagram)

In a vlog last year, Faisal Shaikh addressed the speculation and revealed that he was single and open to the idea of an arranged marriage in the near future.

Despite constant attention on his personal life, Mr Faisu has remained focused on his career. He impressed audiences with his fearless stunts on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and showcased his dancing skills on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, proving that he is much more than just a social media star.

Currently, he is winning hearts with his calm gameplay and strong presence on The 50, where he has emerged as one of the most talked-about contestants.

Fans are now waiting for an official announcement from Mr Faisu about his wedding.