Faisal Shaikh signs NEW reality show, details inside

Mumbai: Social media influencer Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu enjoys a massive popularity of 28.1M followers on his Instagram account. He rose to fame with his TikTok videos. The actor is currently hogging spotlight for his stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 hosted by Rohit Shetty. It is being said that Mr Faisu has reached top 2 and he is having all chances of winning the show.

In one more happy news for his fans, Faisal has bagged yet another reality show to showcase his another talent.

Faisal Shaikh in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Yes, you read that right! Our source has now confirmed that Faisal Shaikh is all set to participate in dance reality show’s new season Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. It seems he has already signed Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and soon after that will be seen in Bigg Boss 16.

All About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

After a leap of 5 years, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is coming back with its season 10 and will be premiering on September 3, 2022. The show has given nine seasons and has gained huge popularity over the years. Other celebrities who are going be part of the show include Rubina Dilaik, Nia Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar and many more. The tenth season will be hosted by Manish Paul and judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, and Nora Fatehi.