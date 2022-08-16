Faisal Shaikh’s salary for Bigg Boss 16

Mumbai: Social media sensation and actor Faisal Shaikh will be entertaining audience once again in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 16 soon after completing Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, as per sources. The controversial reality show is expected to premiere on October 1.

Mr Faisu is currently impressing everyone by showing his adventurous side and strong stint in KKK 12 and buzz is that he is going to win the show. Faisal Shaikh enjoys a huge fan following of over 28 million on Instagram who are curious to know more about their favourite influencer. His remuneration, net worth and cars are the most talked topics among his fans circles.

Khatron Ke Ke Khiladi 12 Fees

We have earlier informed you that Faisal is reportedly charging Rs 17L per week in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. And now, fans are eager to know how much is he expected to charge in Bigg Boss 16, where celebrity contestants earn handsome amount.

Faisal Shaikh’s Remuneration For Bigg Boss 16

Well, considering his huge fan following and his fee for KKK 12, it is very likely that Mr Faisu will charge over Rs 17L per week to stay inside Salman Khan‘s show. And, if he wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, he will surely demand a huge remuneration from BB makers. Let’s wait for the exact figure to get disclosed.

Meanwhile, apart from Faisal Shaikh, other celebrities who are speculated to take part in Bigg Boss 16 are — Kanika Mann, Twinkle Kapoor, Shivin Narang, Vivian Dsena, Arjun Bijlani and Farmani Naaz. However, an official announcement about Bigg boss 16 from the makers is still awaited.