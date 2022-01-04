Faiz-e-Aam trust distributes blankets and ration at Gopanpally

Hyderabad: The current chilly weather is causing a lot of inconvenience to the hutment dwellers across Telangana especially in Hyderabad and its suburbs. In such a scenario some good samaritans and organizations are not only providing ration and clothing but also making their dwellings habitable to save them from the cold weather.

Faiz-e-Aam trust under it’s Secretary Iftikhar Hussain is in the forefront in helping the poor with quality blankets, warm clothes and ration.

Faiz-e-Aam in cooperation with Siasat Millat fund have always helped those affected by force majeure or victims of communal violence.

Helping thousands of students both – boys and girls – has become a brand identity of these organizations.

Recently Faiz-e-Aam trust has distributed ration kits worth Rs 2.25 lakhs among 250 families in Gopanpally.

Earlier too Faiz-e-Aam trust has provided tarpaulin for roof to 40 huts on humanitarian grounds without any religious, caste or communal consideration.