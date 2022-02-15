Faiz-e-Aam Trust offers free job oriented IT courses

Hyderabad: Faiz-e-Aam Trust held a program titled “Free IT Job Oriented Courses for young Boys and Girls in the old city and Job opportunities in the USA and Multinational companies” attended by a large number of men and women at the newly inaugurated “Ayesha Effendi Skill Development Center”, at Masjid Khazana Aab Doodh Bowli on Sunday.

The program was attended by the Faiz-e-Aam Trust member Dr Maqdoom Mohiuddin and its Working Committee member Syed Haider Ali. The Managing Editor of Siasat Daily Zaheeruddin Ali Khan and Sameer Siddique (USA) were the chief guests.

Addressing the gathering the Trust Secretary Iftikhar Hussain said that the young boys and girls in the old city can turn the slogan “Karlo Duniya Mutthi Main” into reality if proper guidance is given to them. “There is a negative perception about the youngsters in the old city that they waste their time, do not take interest in studies and are a burden on their parents. It is high time these youngsters end this perception by being serious in their studies and striving for good jobs to lead a dignified life.”

He further said that there are plenty of big and small jobs opportunities in IT and its related field and this trend will continue in the future. “Free coaching is arranged at the Siasat Daily’s Auditorium under the guidance of IT experts. The young boys and girls must grab this golden opportunity to better their job prospects,” he said.

The free job oriented courses offered by the center are: MS Office Word, Excell, PowerPoint, Java, Web Development, C-Programming, C++.

The Trust member Dr Maqdoom Mohiuddin narrated his own life struggle and how he overcame the heavy odds which moved the gathering emotionally.

Mir Mujahid Ali, a guest, spoke at length about IT recruitment in the USA while another guest Sameer Ahmed Khan described the significance of Java and other important IT courses in job market.

Recently, at least 50 students trained by Faiz-e-Aam Trust and Siasat Daily have got jobs in IT’s multinational companies.

All those men and women who wish to better their future can join these free courses. For further information, call: 9885270059