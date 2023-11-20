‘Fake & bogus’, Cong slams Ministers for claiming Indian economy crosses $4tn mark

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: Congress on Monday slammed the central government for claiming that India’s GDP has crossed the $ four trillion mark as totally fake meant to generate more euphoria and a pathetic attempt at both sycophancy and headline management.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary (Communication) Jairam Ramesh said, “Between 2.45 p.m. and 6.45 p.m. yesterday, when the nation was glued to watching the cricket match, various drumbeaters of the Modi government including senior Union ministers from Rajasthan and Telangana, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, as well as the Prime Minister’s most favoured businessman, tweeted that yesterday itself India’s GDP had crossed the $4 trillion mark.”

“This was totally fake and bogus news meant to generate more euphoria and a pathetic attempt at both sycophancy and headline management,” Ramesh, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP said.

His remarks came a day after Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted that India’s economy has crossed the $ 4 trillion mark.

In a post on X, Shekhawat had said, “India’s moment of global glory as our GDP crosses $4 Trillion. The rise of New India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s leadership is truly unparalleled.”

Fadnavis also said: “This is what dynamic, visionary leadership looks like ! That’s what our New India progressing beautifully looks like! Congratulations to my fellow Indians as our Nation crosses the $ 4 trillion GDP milestone! More power to you, more respect to you Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji!”

