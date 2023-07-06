Fake car insurance racket busted in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a significant breakthrough, the police have successfully dismantled a gang involved in the making of counterfeit car insurance. Acting on a reliable tip-off, the special operation team from LB Nagar zone, in collaboration with Adibatla police, apprehended six individuals allegedly connected to the illegal operation.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Sangi Reddy Raghavendra Reddy (44), Anand (39), residents of Hastinapur, A Venu from Abdullahpur Met (26), P Sridhar from Ibrahimpatnam (36), Srifilam (36), and K Yadgiri (39) from Abdullahpur Met.

According to law enforcement officials, the arrested individuals were reportedly engaged in fraudulent activities while working as RTA agents. Apart from fabricating counterfeit car insurance policies, the police also confiscated a range of forged documents, including missing certificates, fake fitness certificates, counterfeit Aadhaar cards, fraudulent gas bills, and other certificates. Additionally, they seized electronic devices such as a computer, laptop, six mobile phones, and Rs 18,110 in cash.

The police investigation revealed that the gang manipulated expired insurance certificates, tampering with the documents to extend their validity. Subsequently, they would use these falsified certificates to file paperwork with the Road Transport Authority (RTA) in order to transfer vehicle ownership rights. Furthermore, the gang orchestrated various fraudulent activities associated with vehicles and ownership using the fabricated documents. The gang members charged unsuspecting victims between Rs 2,000 and Rs 10,000 for fake insurance certificates, while earning substantial amounts of money through their illicit operations. These fraudulent activities not only deceived innocent individuals but also undermined the integrity of government departments.

Law enforcement agencies, following a well-coordinated operation, successfully apprehended the gang members and put an end to their illegal activities. The police have initiated legal proceedings against the suspects, who will now face charges related to forgery, fraud, and various other offenses.

The busting of this fake car insurance racket serves as a stern warning to other criminal elements engaged in similar activities. The police remain vigilant in their efforts to safeguard the public from fraudulent schemes, ensuring the protection of individuals and the preservation of the integrity of the insurance industry.